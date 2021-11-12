Contractor loses RM100,000 in ‘lucrative offer’ scam

JEMPOL: An oil palm estate contractor, who tried to supplement his income, lost almost RM100,000 after he took up an “online job” by a scam syndicate.

The 21-year-old contractor had come across the job offer on Facebook, and contacted an individual who made him a lucrative offer to earn thousands of ringgit.

He was told that all he needed to do was to download an app on his cellphone and purchase items advertised to earn high commissions.

The contractor was also told he could withdraw his earnings when he was satisfied with the amount he had earned, and would receive a refund of the cash he used to buy the items.

Attracted by the offer, he decided to take it up.

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the man downloaded an app from a link sent by the scammers.

The victim was instructed to use his own funds to purchase 60 items, including jewellery, worth close to RM100,000 from a website.

Hoo added the man completed the tasks and paid for the items with his own money by depositing it into three mule accounts.

The victim was then told that he had earned commission “points” worth about RM47,000.

Hoo said the man decided to withdraw the commission and sought a refund of the funds he had spent.

“Initially, the victim was informed that the payment was being processed and would be deposited into his bank account.

He was then told he was required to pay a RM20,000 processing fee to receive the lump sum of almost RM147,000.

“The victim realised he was being conned and decided to lodge a police report,” Hoo said.

Checks on the provided bank accounts showed that they had earlier been used for fraudulent activities.

“We advise the public not to be easily taken in with offers made on social media,” Hoo said.