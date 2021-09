KUANTAN: A contractor has lodged a police report claiming he lost RM60,000 which he paid to a money-lender, believed to be “Ah Long” (loan shark) purportedly as processing fee for a fast loan of RM250,000.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 28-year-old victim claimed that he received a call last month from a money lender offering him loan.

“The victim claimed that since he needed immediate money of RM250,000, he took up the offer, and after discussing the matter with the caller, an agreement was reached where he (victim) agreed to make payment of RM7,000 a month for five years.

“The suspect is said to have asked for the victim’s personal information and payment of RM30,000 as processing fee, which the victim paid on Aug 17, and a week later, the supect contacted the victim again and asked for payment of another RM30,000 as administrative costs to credit the loan money into his account,” he said in a statement here today.

Wazir said the victim claimed he paid the amount as requested on the same day through three online transactions.

The victim became suspicious and lodged a police report when the suspect contacted him again yesterday asking for more payment to be made, he added.- Bernama