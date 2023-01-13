Contractor remanded for five days in false claim probe

SHAH ALAM: A contractor has been remanded for five days for investigation into false claims for building cleaning and landscape maintenance works worth more than RM400,000 in Sabak Bernam district.

Kuala Selangor Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali issued the remand order against the 36-year-old man following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

According to MACC sources, the suspect had submitted the false claims in connection with the works done between 2020 and April last year.

The contractor was arrested at the Kuala Selangor MACC branch office at 8 pm yesterday after he turned up to give his statement. - Bernama