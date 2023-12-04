Contractor’s jail term lowered to 10 years for causing grievous hurt to uncles

PUTRAJAYA:-The Court of Appeal here today reduced a contractor’s jail sentence to 10 years and ordered him to be whipped six times for causing grievous hurt to his uncles.

Nik Muhammad Syafir Mat Rof, 29, was initially sentenced to 12 years in jail and 10 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court which convicted him on two charges for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

He was sentenced to 12 years and five strokes of the cane for each charge and ordered to serve the jail term concurrently.

Nik Muhammad Syafir’s conviction and sentence were upheld by the High Court, after which he appealed to the Court of Appeal to lower his jail and whipping sentence.

Today, the Court of Appeal’s three-member panel of judges consisting of Justices Datuk Hanipah Farikullah, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk Azman Abdullah allowed Nik Muhammad Syafir’s appeal to lower his jail and whipping sentence.

Justice Hanipah, who delivered the court’s decision said the jail and whipping sentence was manifestly excessive and the court agreed to lower the jail term to 10 years and three strokes of the caning for each charge.

On April 30, 2019, the Sessions Court found Nik Muhammad Syafir and his cousin, Muhamad Pazir Yahya, 41, also a contractor, guilty of two charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Nik Rosdi Abdullah, 43, a bus driver and Nik Rohimi Abdullah, 27, a contractor.

According to the facts of the case, the duo and six others assaulted Nik Rosdi and Nik Rohimi using a sword and iron rod at Kampung Gong Pasir in Pasir Putih, Kelantan at 5 pm on Sept 20, 2017.

Meanwhile, Justice Hanipah issued a warrant of arrest against Muhamad Pazir who failed to turn up in court today for his appeal hearing against his conviction and jail sentence.

She also ordered Muhamad Pazir’s bailor to show cause for not attending today’s proceedings.

The court then fixed May 22 for the next appeal hearing and also for mention of the warrant of arrest and for the bailor to show cause.

Earlier, Nik Muhammad Syafir’s lawyer Cheah Poh Loon asked the court to give a lesser jail term saying that the facts of the case showed that the incident involved a group of persons which included six others who are still at large, who attacked the victims due to a misunderstanding.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairul Aisamuddin Abdul Rahman, however, asked the court to maintain the 12 years’ jail term as the injuries sustained by the victims were serious.

He also referred to a case law authority Azman Bin Din vs Public Prosector where a Court of Appeal three-member panel upheld a 12 years’ jail sentence and RM10,000 fine for a similar offence. - Bernama