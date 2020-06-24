Contractor, son held over murder of excavator driver

KUALA LUMPUR: A contractor and his son were arrested by police following the death of an excavator driver at Ukay Perdana.

The excavator driver, 64, was a worker of the 56-year-old contractor.

He was found dead with severe head and body injuries near a retention pond of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage at Jalan UP3/1 yesterday evening.

Ampang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Azam Ismail said the contractor and his 35-year-old son who is also an excavator driver had lodged a police report at about 1.30pm yesterday claiming they had tried contacting the victim earlier but to no avail.

He said the duo claimed that on searching for the victim, they found his partially buried body at the site.

“We arrested both father and son for further investigations and we will seek a remand order on them today. A post mortem on the victim’s body will be carried out today. Any motive or what had led to the incident is under investigation,“ Mohd Azam said.

He urged those with information to contact the investigation officer of the case ASP Shahrul Nizam at 019-8032684 or the nearest police station.