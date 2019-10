SHAH ALAM: A 40-year-old man, allegedly responsible for the death of five dogs at an industrial area in Kota Kamuning here on Sunday, was arrested by police less than 48 hours after the incident was reported.

The suspect, who is a contractor from Bandar Saujana Putra, was picked up on Tuesday by the Shah Alam police serious crimes unit around 11.40pm.

He had allegedly used an Airsoft pistol to shoot dead the five stray dogs.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said following investigations the suspect claimed that he had allegedly shot the dogs as revenge as it had attempting to attack his two sons aged seven and 12.

He said on checking the suspect’s car, police seized a Sig Sauer P226 Airsoft pistol, a pressurised air tank and five Airsoft bullets.

Baharuddin said the suspect was traced with the help of public information and close-circuit camera (CCTV) recordings. He said the suspect was remanded for three days for further investigations.

A 49-year-old animal lover, who often went to the area to feed about 15 stray dogs with leftover food, lodged a police report on spotting the dead dogs on Sunday.

She had initially thought the dogs were poisoned and buried the animals at an open space in the vicinity with the help of a friend.

However, police exhumed the bodies and sent them to the Universiti Putra Malaysia Hospital for a post mortem to determine their cause of death.