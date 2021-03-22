Contributors without driving license involved in accidents can apply for Socso benefits

KUALA LUMPUR: Every Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributor involved in accidents during work, or work-related, qualify to apply for benefits under the Employment Injury Scheme based on the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 and the Employees’ Social Security (General) Guidelines 1971.

Socso explained in a statement today that a claim made by a road safety expert that an individual who did not possess a driver’s licence would not qualify for any Socso benefits if he or she was involved in a traffic accident was inaccurate and confused the public.

“Socso stresses that it does not set the need for a driving licence as a requirement or additional requirement for all benefit claims under Socso’s schemes.

“The offence of not possessing a licence while driving is a matter that needs to be settled between the individual and the relevant authorities... the expert’s claim that was published on a news portal yesterday is inaccurate,” the statement read.

Socso also said that among the mandatory documents required for submission for accident claims under the Employment Injury Scheme were Form 34, a police report, medical certificate and a sketch of the accident.

“For every application received, Socso will conduct an investigation before approval is given and payment is made,” the statement read.

Sosco urged the news outlet to correct the statement immediately to avoid confusing the public as it could create a negative impression towards social protection schemes and assistance provided by Socso for contributors and target groups.

For more information regarding Socso’s eligibility requirements and assistance schemes, contributors can refer to its website at www.perkeso.gov.my. For enquiries, contributors can contact the customer service at 1-300-22-8000 or email perkeso@perkeso.gov.my.- Bernama