Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill to be referred to Special Select Committee

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) has recommended that the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 be referred to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Health for further scrutiny.

She said the move would be in accordance with Rule 54 (1) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat for the committee to make the necessary recommendations, as well as further examine the proposed generational end game (GEG) provisions.

“Based on the engagement session held last June 6 between the Special Selection Committee on Health and Members of Parliament, professional bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), there were requests for some things to be looked into and refined further.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Health suggests that it be referred to the Special Select Committee for further scrutiny by taking into account the views of all parties,“ she said after tabling the bill for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

She said the tabling of the bill for the first reading today, and the proposal to refer the bill to the Special Select Committee for further scrutiny, proved the government’s commitment to ensure that the new proposed law could be approved promptly.

Meanwhile, based on the blue bill that was distributed in Parliament today, the bill aims to control the sale and purchase of tobacco products, smoking materials, tobacco substitute products and smoking devices, for the sake of public health to create a smoke-free generation.

Clauses 13 and 14 of the bill proposed the prohibition of the sale of tobacco products and smoking substances to person born on Jan 1, 2007, onwards.

The bill provides for a fine of not more than RM20,000 or imprisonment for not more than a year against anyone found selling the products to individuals born from 1 January 2007.

It also provides a fine of not more than RM500 or community service for any individual of the GEG generation who is found to have purchased the products. - Bernama