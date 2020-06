KUALA LUMPUR: Enforcing compliance with the retail price of petrol and diesel is more effective based on the order letter under Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies, Supply Control Regulations 1974, the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said this was because the Act provided for heavier penalties for oil companies or petrol station operators who were found to be selling petrol and diesel above the prescribed price.

“Under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, failure to comply with the supply control instructions is an offence and penalties of up to RM5 million with the controlled goods licence for petrol and diesel may be revoked or suspended by the court.

“This penalty is significantly higher than the penalty imposed under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Determination of Maximum Retail Price for Petrol and Diesel) gazetted under the Price Control and Anti-profiteering Act 2011 up to RM1 million only,” he said in a statement, today.

He also emphasised that there has been no change in the pricing policy of retail sales of petrol and diesel, through the automatic pricing mechanism (APM).

Alexander said that in line with the ministry’s commitment to protect consumer rights and ensure compliance of oil companies and petrol station operators with the fixed retail price of petrol and diesel, enforcement actions under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 would be carried out more effectively. — Bernama