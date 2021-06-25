Controlled Fresh Markets help farmers sell produce

KUALA LANGAT: Controlled Fresh Markets (PST) under Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) are seen as an effective channel to help its members, who are affected by Covid-19 pandemic, in marketing their produce and solve the oversupply of fresh food products.

LPP director-general Datuk Azulita Salim said there are 27 PST nationwide, with key roles as collection centres for agricultural produce and as platforms for LPP members to sort out their marketing problems.

“The PST operation is in line with its functions and roles as one of the options for consumers to obtain their daily necessities,” she said during a press conference at Kuala Langat LPP here, today.

She said consumers could visit a nearby PST, which is open as early as 7am until 12 noon, in line with the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.

According to Azulita, PST also offers online and cash on delivery (COD) service and in the first three weeks of MCO 3.0, the market had recorded transactions worth almost RM5 million.

She said PST also provides transportation to carry agricultural products directly from farms or villages and delivered them straight to a nearby PST, and farmers can sell their produce personally to consumers.

“The PST ensures farmers continue to sell their products and reduce losses due to damaged crops following MCO.

“It can also meet the demand of local resident for basic items without having to be in crowded places, and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection,” she said.

Among product offered in LPP PST are vegetables, fruits, chicken, fish and sea produce, grocery items as well as agro-based and Peladangku products with five to 20 percent discount for selected items.

She said LPP plays an important role in ensuring food supply network and chain in Malaysia are stable, sufficient and controlled during MCO, and at the same time overcome the constraint of the country’s food supply chain in term of price and raw ingredients. — Bernama