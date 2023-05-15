Convention: Wee’s witty phrase catches attention of audience, Unity Gov’t leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: The phrase ‘dulu lawan kini kawan’ (once opponents, now friends) delivered in the form of a poem by MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) caught the attention of the audience as well as government leaders at the Unity Government National Convention at the Merdeka, Hall, World Trade Centre yesterday.

The play of words, which called for togetherness, drew loud cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd, showing signs of total acceptance by the representatives at the grassroots level of the spirit of consensus brought by the central leadership.

‘Once an opponent, now a friend, once a friend, now an opponent, it doesn’t matter if it’s an opponent or a friend, the important thing is that the hearts of the people must be won’.

The poem by Wee when appearing as a panelist during the ‘Bicara Rakyat’ session reflected the mood of the convention, where he said the political landscape after the 15th General Election demanded that political parties be more dynamic and inclusive.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also did not miss the opportunity to present his own poem during the leadership’s speeches session, where he touched on the government’s determination to uphold the Malaysia Madani concept and prioritising the people’s agenda.

Earlier, Wee said the current era of politics was more about the diversity of ideas and thoughts, and was no longer seen as merely ‘identity politics’ like in the 90s.

“Fully upholding the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the formation of the Unity Government was successfully realised democratically according to the Constitution, which opened up a space for good consensus in building a nation that is highly regarded by the world community,“ he said.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said his party, which was famous for its slogan ‘lawan tetap lawan’ (a Malay phrase expressing political rivalry), admitted that they would now need to change it slightly to ‘dulu lawan, kini kawan’ in order to enliven the spirit of equality among the political parties that were part of the unity government.

Continuing the mood of the day, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook ended his speech with a poem of his own which went (translation):

Once opponents now friends, we fought until we became friends,

It doesn’t matter if one’s a friend or opponent, what matters is that Malaysia is peaceful.

The Transport Minister also joked, that unlike Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim - who returned to his old stomping ground - he felt a little awkward in delivering his keynote speech in a building that was often the gathering place of his party’s former political rivals, Umno.

“When I ventured into politics and joined my party it never crossed my mind that I would one day speak at Merdeka Hall, World Trade Centre.

“I admit that I’m a little nervous today, usually on stage, I don’t need notes, but today I need them. This is a new experience for me (to be speaking here), maybe for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he has a lot of prior experience,“ he quipped. -Bernama