Conventional or IBS system to be used when upgrading schools: Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education will adopt the conventional approach or use the industrial building system (IBS) technology when upgrading dilapidated schools, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said this would depend on the suitability of the structure at the site.

“For next year, we will not limit it to just the IBS method when rebuilding dilapidated schools because if the site is suitable and if it is more economical we will use the conventional method.

“As such there will be slight changes in the development or improvement policy,“ she said when winding up the debate on Budget 2019 at committee level for her ministry in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

She said as at Aug 31, there were 1,498 dilapidated schools nationwide. Of the total 1,073 were primary schools and the rest were secondary schools.

“A total of 394 schools underwent renovations of which, 158 schools were in the peninsular, 120 in Sabah and 116 in Sarawak,“ she said.

On the provision of book vouchers, Teo said it was still being considered by the Finance Ministry and the decision on the matter would be announced when a consensus is reached. — Bernama