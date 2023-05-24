Conversion case: June 7 set for another case management for Loh’s appeal

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed June 7 for another case management of single mother Loh Siew Hong’s appeal to nullify her three children’s unilateral conversion to Islam.

Lawyer J. Gunamalar, representing Loh, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the case management date was fixed to update the court on the records of appeal.

She said the defence team are in the midst of getting the High Court grounds of judgment to enable them to prepare the records of appeal and submitted it to the court so that the court can fix an early hearing date for Loh’s appeal.

“We are expediting the process of the record of appeal,” she said.

Loh’s appeal came up for case management before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mariam Hasanah Othman today.

The 36-year-old mother is appealing against the High Court’s dismissal of her judicial review application to challenge the conversion of her three children to Islam by her ex-husband without her consent.

High Court Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh had, on May 11, held that there was no evidence the three children have stopped professing the religion of Islam when they are under the care of their mother.

The judge said there was no evidence that the children had reverted to Hindu religion.

Loh filed the application on March 25 last year, naming the Perlis State Registrar of Converts, Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin and the Perlis state government as respondents.

The single mother is seeking a declaration that her three children are Hindus and that her ex-husband, M. Nagahswaran, did not have the legal capacity to allow the Perlis State Registrar of Converts to register their children as converts without her consent.

The woman also wants a declaration that her children, as children, do not have the legal capacity to convert to Islam without her consent and also seeking a certiorari order to revoke the Declaration of Conversion to Islam, dated July 7, 2020, issued by the Registrar of Converts of Perlis in the name of her three children. -Bernama