Conveying life lessons through artworks

KUALA LUMPUR: A painter with a difference, Mohd Shaimy Hashim has triggered countless discussions among the public and art enthusiasts over the meaning of his creations.

Mohd Shaimy, 70, said he uses art as a medium to entice viewers to ponder upon a diverse range of essential life lessons.

“My painting telur di hujung tanduk seeks to inform viewers that although life is precious, there is still enjoyment to be had.

“It is a balancing act. It means we must be careful with how we proceed in life and try to avoid mistakes while also living life on the edge.”

He expressed hope that future artists could learn from the essence of his creations on the struggles of a fellow painter.

“Being an artist is not an easy path and it is certainly not a new thing. There are times when people are unable to understand and appreciate the art you created.

“I have been through such hardships. I own the Pantai Timur Gallery in Kuantan and it is common for visitors to enter and question whether what I painted was art.

“They only see eeriness in the paintings when viewing them objectively.”

According to Mohd Shaimy, painting is a time-consuming art form, taking up to several months to finalise a piece of work when in the right mindset.

“The bigger pieces can take years to complete. The process cannot be completed in one session and it is normal for the final product to change in comparison with the image in my mind.”

Mohd Shaimy, who is also chairman of Senika Pahang, an art organisation in the state, said the cornerstone of his style comprises two elements.

“One is Pak Dogol, representing the intellect which a person can possess regardless of their looks, while the other is the banyan tree, symbolising a world filled with life.

“My inspiration comes from traditional folklore with an emphasis on wayang kulit performances because I am extremely interested in Malaysian culture and heritage,” he added.

Those interested may visit the Malaysia Tourism Centre to view his month-long exhibition, called “Shaimy Hashim: Dream Realm – Paintings & Drawings 1982-2022”.