IPOH: The Perak police will not approve any application to organise vehicle convoys during the National Recovery Plan (PPN) period.

State police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said such activities would result in violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) especially the physical distancing rule.

“We advise all clubs and groups not to carry out any convoy activities while the country is facing the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

“The public is also advised not to plan or make applications on such activities during the PPN period until they are allowed to do so,” he said in a statement today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the public should also avoid holding any gathering or meeting sessions and adhere to the SOP stipulated by the National Security Council especially in states under Phase One and Two of the PPN.

Police will issue compounds to those who do not comply with the SOPs, he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said vehicle convoy activities were also not permitted in the state during the PPN period.

He advised the public not to participate in such activities, adding that police would continue to monitor their compliance with the SOP.

“Please adhere to the prescribed instructions to curb and break the Covid-19 pandemic chain,” he said in a statement. -Bernama