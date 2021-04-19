Cook charged with murder of wife

GEORGE TOWN: A cook was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of his wife whose body was found on April 10 on the roof of a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) electric switch panel room at their condominium building.

Daneesh Xavier, 34, who appeared calm, nodded to indicate he understood the charge read out to him before Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap.

No plea was recorded as the case will be heard in the High Court.

Daneesh is charged with having murdered his wife, on April 10 at about 12 midnight, by pushing the victim down from the 18th floor at Bukit Awana Condominium in Jalan Bukit Kukus, Ayer Itam.

The court set June 26 for the mention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan appeared for the prosecution while Daneesh was unrepresented.

On April 10, the media reported that police have arrested a man to facilitate investigations after an insurance agent was found dead at Bukit Awana condominium. –Bernama