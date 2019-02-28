Cook pleads not guilty to causing death of senior citizen

IPOH: A cook pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to a charge of causing the death of a 63-year-old man early this month.

Liew Wai Keong, 46, made the plea after the charge was read out in Mandarin before magistrate Nurul Hafizah Mohammad Fauzi.

He was charged with, through a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, causing the death of Goh Guan Cheong during a fight at the stairs of Kiong Hai Association Building, Jalan Theatre, Pekan Baru here between 11am and noon last Feb 2.

The charge, under Section 304A of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar offered bail at RM10,000, but lawyer K. Shamini, representing Liew, requested for a lower bail as her client only earned about RM1,000 a month and was supporting his mother, aged 71.

Nurul Hafizah then set bail at RM6,000 in one surety and fixed March 27 for mention. — Bernama