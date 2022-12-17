Cooking oil: Ops Terjah will detect cause of supply issues - Salahuddin

JOHOR BAHRU: Within a month of its implementation, Ops Terjah will able to help detect the cause of the shortage of subsidised packet cooking oil in the market, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said based on reports by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and data from his ministry, the quota for the supply of cooking oil is 60,000 tonnes per month and this should be sufficient to cover the nation’s needs.

As such, Ops Terjah should be implemented since there are supermarkets that practice internal control, by releasing only a portion of the cooking oil to ensure that their supply lasts longer.

“The supply chain has still not been able to meet the needs of the people, especially the households that should be getting the cooking oil supply,“ he told reporters after presenting donations to storm victims here today.

Salahuddin said this when asked to comment on the operation which was launched by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) yesterday.

He said in addition to identifying the root cause of the supply shortage problem, it is also hoped that law enforcement would be carried out should there be abuse of power or malpractice, including the possibility of smuggling.

The Pulai MP said the ministry would continue to strive to ensure that the supply of cooking oil is always sufficient, so that it reaches the target group especially the low-income (B40) households.

On the festive season price control scheme in conjunction with Christmas celebrations, Salahuddin said 11 items have been identified and the matter will be announced on Dec 20.

Yesterday, Salahuddin reportedly said 2,200 KPDN enforcement officers across the country would be involved in conducting the Ops Terjah and they would report the actual situation of the supply and price of basic goods. - Bernama