GEORGE TOWN: The Covid-19 is one pandemic which needs the cooperation of every person to fight its existence, said Penang Medical Practitioners Society president Assoc Prof Dr. Sivakumar S. Balakrishnan.

The gynaecologist said the highly communicable virus can, at this moment, only be stopped if all communities come together to comply with the strict recommendations of social distancing, upholding personal hygiene constantly and to self-isolate if symptoms emerge.

Also, there is a need to be honest and vigilant in fighting the virus, said Sivakumar in an interview here.

Commenting on whether the movement control order (MCO) needs to be lifted, relaxed or reinforced in the country, Sivakumar said there is no exponential rise in the infections but cases and deaths continue to be registered daily.

“It is up to the public health authorities to decide as they are the ones who are given the appropriate data to arrive at a decision which is best for the nation,“ he said.

Meanwhile, an orthopaedic specialist who wished to remain anonymous, said it would be difficult to enforce an MCO based on zones because if one area is free from restrictions, it is human nature for people to try to access such areas.

He was responding to a proposal that the MCO be imposed on locations (zones) depending on the severity of the infection rates.

Those defined as red zones need to continue with an enhanced MCO (EMCO) where human interaction is banned altogether, whereas areas with no infections can be allowed to enjoy more business activities.

“We would end up with an overcrowding situation unless the people here are disciplined enough to obey the guidelines recommended by the authorities.”

He called for every Malaysian to work on enhancing their immunity by eating right and exercising even though they are confined to their homes.

What is needed to flatten the curve of the spread is total cooperation by everyone to stay home and stay isolated so the contact tracing of the original carriers can begin in earnest and testing is done.

Klang MP Charles Santiago suggested that testing for Covid-19 be subsidised or made free for the low-income groups as it can help in the efforts to contain the virus and eventually eradicate it.

Kebun Bunga assemblyman Jason Ong Khan Lee said the government must also focus on protecting the vulnerable groups such as those with underlying health conditions and senior citizens besides the low income groups, who do not have the resources to protect themselves.