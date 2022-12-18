Cooperation agreement not autocratic, but focuses on development, solving people’s problems: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cooperation Agreement between the coalitions under the Unity Government was signed in an open and sincere manner to ensure political stability, hence enabling the government to focus efforts on national development and solving the people’s problems.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the agreement, mooted by lessons learned from the instability of the previous government, which was due to conflict between political parties that formed the government, was made without any hidden agenda or secret agreement.

Fahmi said he saw the cooperation agreement as a continuation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Transformation and Stability that was signed between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the previous government led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Therefore, there is no issue of the Cooperation Agreement being autocratic or violating the constitution as claimed by some parties, he said.

“In terms of format, this agreement is the same as the previous MoU. The previous MoU also had a clause that PH promised to support or not reject the 2022 Budget or any bill or motion that could have an impact on the Government,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He slammed Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Masjid Tanah Member of Parliament Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin who were reported to have criticised the agreement.

According to him, the two politicians should not criticise the agreement simply because they are not with the Unity Government now, when they were part of the previous government that signed the MoU with PH.

“To me, Mas Ermieyati and Muhyiddin are hypocrites. Why didn’t they speak out about how autocratic was the agreement that was signed between PH and the previous government, as it is almost similar (to the cooperation agreement). Stop this accusation,“ he said.

Apart from that, Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had never closed the door for cooperation with any party for the sake of the country.

“Until now, he(Anwar) has not closed the door, only that there are parties who do not want to accept (the offer),“ he added.

The five main political coalitions - PH, Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Parti Warisan (Warisan) - that form the Unity Government, had signed the Cooperation Agreement last Friday.

Among other things, the agreement states that the failure of any Member of Parliament in the Unity Government to vote for or support the Prime Minister in motions relating to confidence votes, supply bills or procedural motions with effect on the federal government’s stability will be deemed to have resigned. - Bernama