Cooperation agreement to prevent another Sheraton Move: Fahmi Fadzil

PUTRAJAYA: The cooperation agreement signed by the coalitions of political parties in the Unity Government will prevent another Sheraton Move, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) communication director said the agreement that was signed today should be read together with the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No. 3) 2022 related to the ban on Members of Parliament changing parties.

“InsyaAllah there will be no more (Sheraton Move) because we have to read the document signed today together with what we have worked on, namely the amendment to the Constitution prohibiting members of the Dewan Rakyat from changing parties,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the signing ceremony of the Cooperation Agreement among political coalitions under the Unity Government here today.

The country’s five major coalitions – PH, Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Parti Warisan (Warisan) signed the agreement to ensure political stability and drive the country’s economic growth.

The Sheraton Move in Feb 2020 was linked to the fall of PH, which became the government after winning the 14th General Election, and the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad as Malaysia’s seventh Prime Minister.

Perikatan Nasional (PN), led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin then formed the government in March 2020 and in Aug 2021, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed to helm the country’s administration as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Fahmi lauded the agreement involving the five major coalitions as a historic moment in the country’s political scenario and the end to a process that began with a hung Parliament.

“The formation or effort that we see is based on the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to form a Unity Government,“ he said, adding that the close relationship between the top leadership of the five coalitions is a clear signal that the Unity Government will always be in good condition.

“This is a clear signal, our focus is on solving the people’s problems and that close relationship will guarantee stability to help drive the national economy for the sake of prosperity for all,“ he said. - Bernama