Cooperation key to unlocking Asia’s potential: Malaysian officials

KUALA LUMPUR: Sincere and meaningful cooperation is key to unlocking the vast potential of Asia and will enable the realisation of a multipolar world order, according to Malaysian officials, reported Xinhua.

Applying the Asian values of shared prosperity and cooperation will also see the continent finally shed its longstanding dependence on the West and allow it to chart its own direction and destiny, former Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said in his remarks at the Kuala Lumpur Conference 2023 on Saturday.

“We must recognise that our strength lies in unity and collaboration. Asia, with its rich history, vibrant cultures, and thriving economies, has the potential to be a beacon of progress for the world. By harnessing our collective power, we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead and build a future defined by economic prosperity and shared success,“ he said.

“Another crucial step towards realising this vision is the promotion of bilateral trade and investment in domestic currencies within the Asian market and beyond. By reducing reliance on Western currencies and embracing our own, we can foster greater economic stability, encourage cross-border transactions, and unlock the full potential of intra-Asian trade. This will not only strengthen our regional economies but also enhance our global standing and influence,“ he added.

Anifah, who is also the special advisor to the Sabah chief minister for international relations and foreign investment, urged advanced countries in Asia to facilitate capacity-building and technology transfer to empower developing countries to help the region rise as a whole.

Jointly organised by the Centre for Economic and Sustainable Development and the Global Dialogue Forum “Building an Asian Common Market of Shared Prosperity”, the conference brings together various officials and academics to discuss cooperation across Asia in the face of new geopolitical realities.

Separately, former Transport Minister Ong Tee Keat urged caution and wisdom in facing a West that, in the wake of its waning primacy, is seeking to divide the world, to the detriment of progress and cooperation across Asia and the Global South.

“Time and again, the mayhem was perpetrated in Asia to serve the selfish geopolitical interest of powers from outside the region. And without fail, the Global South countries were consistently made the targets of aggression under the prevailing order, albeit the rhetoric of ‘rules-based order’ continues to ring aloud,“ he said.

However, the rise of multipolarism and the growing aspirations of Asia that are increasingly empowered through cooperative development initiatives will see the West having to accept that it is no longer able to pull strings on the global stage.

“The reigning hegemon must learn to accept the hard facts that the West-centric global order can no longer meet the rising expectations and aspirations worldwide ... All in all, what the Global South has been yearning for all these years is nothing more than an egalitarian and inclusive international order where their concerns can be addressed even-handedly,“ he said. - Bernama