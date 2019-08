KOTA KINABALU: The cooperation of all government component parties in Sabah is very important to ensure the government continues to strengthen and stabilise, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

In this regard, Shafie who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said understanding among government parties is essential to further develop the state.

“With cooperation and understanding, the government would be able to demand for the rights of Sabah ... what is important is that we should give priority to the needs of Sabahans and as a stable government we would continue fight for our rights,” he said.

He was speaking at a United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) anniversary dinner here last night.

Also present were Upko’s president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, honourary president Tan Sri Bernard Giluk Dompok and secretary-general Nelson Angang.

The parties which formed the new government in Sabah after the last general election were PKR, DAP, Upko and Warisan while Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) spread its wings to the state in April and became a government component party in Sabah.

Meanwhile, he said a party has to overcome many challenges and obstacles to ensure it remained relevant.

“I know there are many challenges facing Upko since its establishment but the party has succeeded in producing many leaders at both state and federal levels. For example Dompok was a Sabah Chief Minister and a minister at federal level,” he said. — Bernama