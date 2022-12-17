Cooperation pact: Penang PH awaits further instructions

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) is waiting for instructions from the central leadership before deciding on the form of cooperation that will be carried out in the state following the Cooperation Agreement Among Coalitions in the Malaysian unity government signed yesterday.

Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the signing of the agreement by the four main coalitions and Parti Warisan (Warisan) was the starting point for the administration of the Unity Government in Malaysia, but the mechanism and form of cooperation were subject to further discussion.

The Penang Chief Minister said the state government will wait for further decisions and instructions.

“At the state level, so far there has been no official discussion between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) regarding cooperation between the two parties,” he told reporters here yesterday.

The political party coalitions of PH, BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Warisan today signed an agreement in Putrajaya to seal their cooperation in the unity government in efforts to ensure political stability and drive the country’s economy. - Bernama