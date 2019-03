KUANTAN: A former Pahang Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) director pleaded not guilty at the Kuantan sessions court today to a charge of fraud involving an allocation of RM5,000 from the Cooperatives Education Trusts Fund.

Datuk Mohamad Zawawi Mahmud, 56, made the plea before Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on Oct 10 2016 induced Pahang Promotion and Development Unit chief, Fadzlurrahman Zainuddin, 27, to hand over RM5,000 from the trust fund.

The money was allegedly used for a seminar at Universiti Tenaga Nasional Berhad (Uniten) Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Campus in Rompin on Oct 18 2016, when it was not used for the purpose.

In this regard, Mohamad Zawawi who is now SKM Investment Fund Management director in Putrajaya was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, the accused faces a jail term of not more than 10 years and caning or a fine.

The prosecution was conducted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamri.

Mohamad Fadhly later proposed bail at RM15,000 in one surety while awaiting for a date for remention of the case.

However, counsel Muhammad Amirull Afiqq Mohamad Lokman representing the accused appealed for a lower bail as the accused had given his full cooperation in the investigation of the case.

The court later allowed bail at RM10,000 in one surety and set April 22 for remention of the case. — Bernama