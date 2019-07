SEREMBAN: A manager of a cooperative company was charged in the sessions court here today with misappropriation of funds totalling RM143,000, four years ago.

The accused, Fazilawati Abdul Rahman, 42, however pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to her before judge Diana Md Razali.

According to the charge sheet, in her capacity as manager of Koperasi Melayu Berjawatan Kerajaan Negeri Sembilan Berhad, Fazilawati who was entrusted with funds amounting RM143,000 in cash, annual general meeting and loan agreement documents had committed criminal breach of trust.

She was alleged to have committed the offence at the cooperative office here between October 29, 2015 to January 2017.

The charge framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code provides for up to 20 years imprisonment, whipping and is liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Akmal Mohamad Azri prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Nazri Kassim.

Judge Diana then granted bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set Aug 5 for a mention of the case. - Bernama