Cop accidentally shoots himself in arm while chasing criminal suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: A police corporal accidentally shot himself on the right arm while chasing suspected criminals, in an incident in Taman Len Seng, Cheras here, last night.

In the 10.45pm incident, the 30-year-old corporal and a police team were on patrol when they spotted a Perodua Myvi car at Cheras Sentral, driven by a man with a woman passenger, acting in a suspicious manner.

Cheras district police chief, ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the suspect rammed his car into the police patrol vehicle before speeding off when approached for inspection.

He said the suspect’s car collided with the police vehicle again upon reaching Jalan Len Seng resulting in the corporal who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat shooting his right arm.

“The suspect got out of the car and ran for 300 metres before jumping off a six-metre high embankment. He was later found unconscious in the area.

“However, the man, who had 25 previous criminal records, was pronounced dead at the scene,” he told a media conference in front of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HCTM UKM) here, today.

Mohamed Mokhsein said the police detained the suspect’s girlfriend and inspection of the car found numerous tools believed to have been used to break into houses and shops.

Subsequently, the police arrested three men including an Indonesian and Myanmar nationals in a raid in Cheras and Taman Len Seng, who were suspected to be involved in shop and house break-in cases.

All the suspects, aged from 30 to 48, were remanded from today to help in investigations under Section 307 and 457 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and housebreaking, respectively.

The suspect’s body was sent to HCTM UKM for a post-mortem while the corporal was also admitted to the same hospital for treatment. — Bernama