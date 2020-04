KUALA LUMPUR: A police inspector was praised by netizens today for assisting a famished Russian couple and their newborn baby at a movement control order (MCO) checkpoint on Jalan Ampang here on Friday.

Insp Sinniah Rajoo, who is attached to the Kuala Lumpur traffic investigations and enforcement department and headed the roadblock, had spotted the frail Russian couple walking near the checkpoint at about 3pm.

As it started to rain, he decided to approach them and that is when he saw an unclothed baby boy the man was carrying.

Contacted by theSun today, Sinniah said on enquiring, the Russian man told him that he and his wife had come to Malaysia for a holiday and were stranded at a hotel following the MCO.

He said the couple had run out of money and the woman delivered the baby at the hotel with the help of her husband.

Sinniah said the foreigner also told him that he and his wife had not had a proper meal over the past 10 days.

With the help of his colleagues, who he named as Corp Dayang, Lance Corporal Maxwell and Constable Thayalan, the couple were ushered into a tent.

“They looked tired and worn out. The baby still had its umbilical cord attached and had blood stains. With the help of my colleagues, we quickly took the child into a tent and cleaned him up. As it was the fasting month, we did not have any food except for some bottled water and dates which we offered the couple,“ he said.

Sinniah then forked out his own money and told a colleague to get a bag of diapers for the baby.

He took the couple and the baby to the Tun Razak police station later before the foreigners were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

Just before he left them, he also handed them some cash for their expenses.

“I had very little money on me and I gave it all to them. I just could not bear to see them especially the baby in that state. They are in good hands now and I hope they are fine. It is really no big deed I had done. I was just carrying out my duty of serving the public.” said the humble policeman

The policeman’s good deed which was posted in the social media received overwhelming praises from netizens.