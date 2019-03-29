Cop, fireman claim trial to accepting bribes from massage parlour operator

SHAH ALAM: A police station head and a fireman pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here to charges of accepting bribes from a massage parlour operator, three years ago.

Mohd Alfian Mohd Zainal, 34, chief of the Kajang police station, was charged with two counts of graft for receiving a total of RM1,000 in bribes, while Shah Kamil Ghani, 35, a fireman from the Pandan Indah Fire and Rescue Station was charged with three counts, involving RM2,000.

Mohd Alfian was alleged to have committed the offence at the Kajang Police Station by receiving RM500 cash in two occasions from one Wong Chee Keong at about 10.53pm on Sept 27, 2016 and 11.27pm on Oct 25, 2016.

For both charges, Mohd Alfian was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up to two years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Shah Kamil, was charged with accepting a bribe of RM1,000 from Wong to assist the company JJ Harmony Spa in obtaining a support letter from the Fire and Rescue Department over an application for a business licence.

On the second and third counts, Shah Kamil was alleged to have received RM500 twice from the same individual for the same purpose.

He is alleged to have committed the first and second offence at the Pandan Indah Fire and Rescue Station, near here at about 12.05pm on March 30, 2016 and the third offence at JJ Harmony Spa, Taman Anggerik Perdana, Semenyih at 4.10pm, on April 1, 2016.

All the charges are filed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years, a fine not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

MACC prosecuting officer Michael Joimin appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Muhammad Hidhir Mustapa represented Mohd Alfian. Lawyer Siti Nadiah Skh Saad represented Shah Kamil.

Judge Rofiah Mohamad set bail for Mohd Alfian at RM12,000 for both charges with one surety and fixed April 30 for mention.

For Shah Kamil, Rofiah set bail at RM21,000 with one surety for all the charges and ordered him to surrender his international passport and fixed April 29 for mention. — Bernama