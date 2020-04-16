Cop helps woman deliver baby

KOTA KINABALU: A policewoman helped a woman deliver a baby girl at Dataran Todak here last night after the latter could not get to a hospital in time.

The policewoman and an elder sister of Pahmah Nastih, 38, helped in the delivery at 10.30pm when Pahmah, of Kampung Kasuapan, Pulau Gaya, could not get to the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas.

Kota Kinabalu District Police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the policewoman and a policeman were on patrol in the Kota Kinabalu Market and Dataran Todak area at that time, ensuring enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The policewoman and Pahmah’s elder sister helped deliver the baby. The mother and infant were sent in an ambulance to the hospital,” he said when contacted today. - Bernama