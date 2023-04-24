Cop hurt in Butterworth hit-and-run accident

BUTTERWORTH: A policeman from the Butterworth Police Station was injured in a suspected hit-and-run accident at Jalan Bagan Dalam yesterday morning.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district acting police chief Supt Siti Nor Salawati Saad said the policeman was carrying out monitoring duties in the area when the incident occurred at 7.55 am.

“Investigations found that the policeman was riding his motorcycle from Bagan Luar heading towards Bagan Dalam when he collided with another motorcycle. However, the other motorcyclist is believed to have fled the scene,” she said in a statement here today.

Siti Nor Salawati said police are tracking the motorcyclist to assist in the investigation.

She also said that the policeman is still being treated at the Penang Hospital following injuries to his jaw, left eye, forehead, fingers and legs.

“The policeman is reported to be in a stable condition, and the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” she added.

She urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the SPU IPD Operations Room at 04-5759122 or the nearest police station. - Bernama