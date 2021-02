KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman, who allegedly asked a female motorist to expose her breasts at a roadblock, has been identified by investigators.

Federal police Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Comm Datuk Zamri Yahya said the policeman’s statement has been recorded for investigations.

“He has given his account of the alleged incident. We have recommended that he be relieved of roadblock duty,” Zamri told theSun yesterday.

Zamri said a second case is also being investigated, in which a policeman at a roadblock allegedly asked a female driver for her contact number, and later called her for a chat.

“Although the second case went viral in Penang, it did not originate from there. We managed to trace it and learnt that it occurred at a roadblock in Serendah, Selangor.”

Zamri said police have issued sufficient and clear guidelines to their personnel and supervisory officers on manning roadblocks to ensure they carry out their duties professionally and in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP).

However, he said there has been non-compliance of the SOP by a small number of personnel on duty.

“At times, the weaknesses lie in the supervisory officers who fail in their responsibilities. JIPS will investigate any personnel who breaches police SOP in the course of their duties, and will recommend disciplinary action against them.

“We are also carrying out programmes for all personnel to reiterate professionalism and instil awareness to avoid any unnecessary allegations against them.”

On Friday, a 23-year-old woman from Shah Alam alleged that she was stopped at a roadblock while driving in Jalan Duta.

She claimed a policeman asked her why she was not wearing a bra.

When she could not produce her driving licence, the policeman allegedly asked her to lift her blouse and show him her breasts.

The woman alleged that the policeman threatened to issue her a summons if she did not comply. He also asked for her contact number.

In a video she made that went viral on social media, the woman said she refused to give in to his demands and told him to issue her a summons.

The woman claimed she lodged a report as she did not want others to face the same ordeal.

In the Serendah case, a woman alleged that a policeman, who had flagged her down at a roadblock and recorded her particulars, later sent her a text requesting to befriend her.

In December last year, a female engineer lodged a police report after allegedly being harassed on two occasions by police personnel at a Salak Tinggi roadblock. She said she was asked about her marital status and was told that she was cute.

The woman also alleged that a policeman told her he stopped her as “she has yet to give him her contact number”.