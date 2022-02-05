Cop injured in roadblock hit-and-run, 3 nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman was seriously injured after being hit by a car at a roadblock in Seri Kembangan, Serdang early this morning.

Serdang police chief ACP AA Anbalagan said in the incident at about 1.50 am, Lance Corporal Meor Mohd Asri Meor Azlan Shah, 33, who is attached to the Seri Kembangan Police Station, broke his right leg and received six stitches on the back of the head besides being injured in both hands.

“He is currently being treated at the Serdang Hospital and is conscious and stable,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Anbalagan said acting on information, a police team managed to track down the vehicle involved and arrested three suspects including a woman, 24, and two men both 29, in front of a restaurant in Taman Serdang Perdana at 3 am the same day.

“Further investigation found that the suspects, had previous offences involving drug abuse and urine tests found that they were positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and ketamine.

“The male suspect, who is the driver of the car, has 16 traffic summonses involving speeding offences and does not have a driving licence,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Section 26 (2) of the Police Act 1967 and Section 44 (1A) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added.

“The driver of the car has been remanded for six days starting today while the other two suspects have been remanded for three days,“ he said. — Bernama