Cop nabbed for drug trafficking

KUCHING, Jan 21: Two individuals, including a policeman with two previous drug offences, were arrested here last Tuesday for possessing syabu and ecstasy powder worth RM139,270.

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, in a statement today, said the 39-year-old police personnel was arrested at the registration counter of a service apartment in Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli here.

“During the raid, the suspect was found holding a brown box while the second suspect, aged 42, was outside the registration counter.

The second suspect tried to escape to a vehicle at the side of the building but was caught,” it said.

The driver fled the scene by accelerating the vehicle from the apartment area and hit a police officer involved in the raid. The injured officer received outpatient treatment at a hospital.

Further inspection on the box found that it contained two plastic bags filled with crystals suspected to be syabu of over three kilogrammes and 21 packets of suspected ecstasy powder weighing 531 grammes.

According to the statement, both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and were remanded for seven days beginning today for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act for drug abuse.- Bernama