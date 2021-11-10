Cop on duty injured after being catapulted with stones

TAIPING: A policeman who was on duty to obtain a statement was injured in the eyes and back of the head after being pelted with stones by a man using a catapult in Kampung Tersusun Sungai Kerang Padang Gajah, Trong here yesterday.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Datuk Anuar Othman said the incident happened when the victim and a colleague from the Padang Gajah Police Station helped the investigating officer to track down the suspect who was involved in a previous injury case.

“When he arrived at the 57-year-old suspect’s house at about 8pm, the man refused to cooperate and did not open the door. He then hurled stones repeatedly at the victim, hitting him in the left eye and back of the head.

“As a result of the attack, the policeman collapsed and suffered injuries to his left eye and back of his head. He was taken to the Sungai Kerang health clinic for initial treatment before being referred to Taiping Hospital,“ he said in a statement today.

Anuar said a recording of the victim’s conversation was taken and that the suspect is under remand until Saturday to assist in the investigation under sections 324 and 332 of the Penal Code.

He said earlier, a police report was lodged against the suspect in connection with the case of causing grievous hurt to a 14-year-old student with a helmet on Monday (Nov 8).

Meanwhile, a man has been remanded for seven days starting today to assist in the investigation into the alleged murder of his aunt in Kampung Cina, Menglembu here yesterday afternoon.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abdul Wahab at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court today on the 40-year-old suspect.

Yesterday, the senior citizen was found covered in blood with a knife embedded in her neck her a house at about 3pm and believed to have been stabbed by her own nephew.

The case has been classified as murder and the police are still checking the suspect’s health records for more information. — Bernama