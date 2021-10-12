Cop probed over criminal intimidation of girlfriend

KLANG: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who threatened his girlfriend with harm after she demanded repayment from him for a loan, is being investigated for criminal intimidation.

Police are also investigating another man, who is said to be an underworld gang leader, for allegedly slapping the woman when she met the DSP at a restaurant last week.

Sources said the 36-year-old divorcee, who is a court interpreter, had loaned RM100,000 to the police officer, which he claimed was to be used as a bribe for his “promotion” to a full superintendent.

The woman, who lives in Klang, agreed to hand him the cash early last month after the DSP told her that he would return it if he fails to get the promotion.

It is learnt that after weeks of urging him to pay up, the police officer, who is attached to Negri Sembilan police, arranged to meet up with her at a restaurant in Taman Berkeley here on Thursday evening.

The victim showed up and found the officer and the suspected gang leader together.

During the meeting, the woman demanded for her money, which infuriated the officer.

When discussions became heated, the DSP allegedly threatened to kill the victim and her family if she persisted in asking for the cash. The victim was then chased out of the restaurant by the officer.

As she stepped out of the premises, the suspected gang leader approached her and allegedly slapped her and also threatened to kill her if she continued bothering the police officer. There were only two other diners at the restaurant at the time.

The woman lodged a police report over the threats and assault the same day.

It is also learnt that the RM100,000 the woman gave the DSP was part of a RM300,000 divorce settlement she had received from her ex-husband.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, who confirmed the case, told theSun that investigations are ongoing. He declined further comment.