Cop remanded for seven days over wife’s murder

KANGAR: A police lance corporal has been remanded for seven days starting today to assist in the investigation into the death of his wife who was shot dead at a house in Kampung Bendang Baru, Simpang Empat, here yesterday.

The remand order against the suspect was issued by Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The 27-year-old suspect is currently receiving treatment at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital here.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a policeman had been detained after he allegedly shot his wife dead and the police were still investigating the motive behind the murder. - Bernama