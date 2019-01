TEMERLOH: A police sergeant is under investigation for allegedly performing oral sex on a Thai man and attempting to sodomise him while he was held under police custody.

The 28-year-old Thai restaurant worker who lodged a police report against the police sergeant on Thursday at a police station here alleged that the sexual assaults occurred twice while he was held at a police lock-up under a 14-day remand order from Jan 4.

It is learnt that a police party had raided the Thai’s rented house in Kampung Busut Jin, Mentakab where they found 4kg of ketum leaves at the premises.

The foreigner was arrested after he could not produce valid travel documents and was held under a remand order.

Sources said that three days later, a police sergeant undertaking his case took the foreigner to his office, undid his handcuffs and ordered him to remove his lock-up overalls.

The sergeant locked the office door and alleged performed oral sex on the Thai man for about 30 minutes before sending the foreigner back to the lock-up.

On Wednesday, the sergeant apparently repeated the same act in his office. The Thai also alleged that this time after perfoming oral sex on him, the sergeant attempted to sodomise him.

However, he put up a fight and managed to flee from the office clad in only a pair of shorts.

It is learnt that after the report was lodged, the sergeant was summoned for questioning and held for investigations.

Pahang police CID chief SAC Datuk Othman Nayan who confirmed the case told theSun today that investigations on the sergeant are ongoing. He declined further comments.