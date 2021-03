KUALA LUMPUR: An off-duty police inspector who was present during a brawl at Bangsar which left a man dead on Saturday was summoned for investigations following allegations of inaction by him as he witnessed the commotion.

The 27-year-old police officer was captured on a video taken by his friend while about 10 youths including the murdered victim and his friend were engaged in a violent clash at a back lane near Jalan Telawi 3.

In the footage, the cop’s friend calls out to the inspector who smiled and responds by saying “Eh, I don’t know what is going on also lah.”

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said today that the policeman who is attached to the Kuala Selangor district police CID has had his statement recorded by investigators.

He said the officer had claimed that he had earlier left his house in Subang Jaya with his friend and went to Bangsar for dinner.

Anuar said the inspector and his friend were walking towards their car when they stumbled upon the brawl.

He said the said video was taken by the inspector’s friend, a 27-year-old commercial film editor.

“The inspector was not carrying a firearm as he was off-duty. He was about to call the police but spotted police patrol cars arriving at the scene. He then left the place for home soon after,“ Anuar said.

Under provisions of the Police Act, every police personnel regardless of rank are expected to use his authority to prevent a crime he or she might witness even when off-duty.

On Saturday, a 28-year-old man was slashed and stabbed to death with knives and broken beer bottles after being set upon by a

group of youths out to settle an old score at Bangsar.

The victim’s friend suffered seriously injuries in the revenge attack.