Cop who allegedly bashed up security guard arrested

PETALING JAYA: A police corporal who was caught on camera assaulting a security guard at an apartment in Taman Sri Manja here was arrested yesterday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix) said today that the corporal who is in his 30’s is being investigated for causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

“A police officer lodged a report on the matter on coming across viral videos of the incident in the social media. We will not tolerate and compromise with police personnel who commit crimes against the public.” he said.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the corporal who is attached to the PJ district police headquarters alleged that the 59-year-old security guard was rude to him and that made him upset.

He said the suspect then kicked the victim in his abdomen and allegedly threatened to hit him with a helmet.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the guard sought treatment at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for aches in his stomach following the attack.

The incident at the Sri Manja Court apartments off Jalan Kelang Lama occurred at 12.45pm on Sunday.

Two videos of the case emerged in the social media late on Sunday where the guard on duty, who identified himself as Nathan, alleged that the policeman who was in full uniform had attacked him after claiming he was slow in raising the exit boom barrier when the cop arrived on his motorcycle with a female pillion rider.

The policeman who is a resident of the apartment was upset that the boom barrier was not raised before he arrived at the exit.

Nathan also alleged that he suffered bruises and swellings as a result of the attack.

A footage retrieved from a closed circuit television camera installed at the guard house showed the policeman arriving on his motorcycle at the boom barrier which was then raised promptly by Nathan.

However, the policeman was spotted gesturing at the victim before getting off his motorcycle and berating the guard as he wanted Nathan to raise the barrier before he arrived at the exit of the apartment.