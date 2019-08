KUALA LUMPUR: A 33-year-old police corporal ran afoul of the law when he opened fire with his service pistol to break up an altercation between his friends and another group outside a nighclub on Jalan Tun Razak on yesterday.

It is learnt that the policeman had left for the nightclub after completing work at 2am and met up with his friends comprising of a man and four women for some entertainment.

At about 5.30am when the corporal who was allegedly drunk at the time, stepped out of the place, he spotted his female friend engaged in an altercation with several unknown people.

The corporal intervened to break up the commotion involving about 20 people before firing a shot into the air with his pistol.

This led those involved in the fight fleeing from the scene.

A security guard of the nightspot then approached the policeman and seized his handgun before calling the police and handing over the weapon.

It is learnt that the corporal who is attached to a district police headquarters lock-up here and is married to a policewoman was remanded for further investigations today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said yesterday that no one was injured in the incident and the suspect tested negative for drug abuse.

“Police view the case seriously and will not compromise with any police personnel who patronise entertainment outlets or those who are involved in criminal acts. Those found to have committed such acts will face action in accordance to the law,” he said.

He urged those with information on the case to contact ASP Sharizal Salleh at 017-7134705 or Insp Mohd Hanif Akmal Che Husin at 012-9840140.