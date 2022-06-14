Coping with brain deterioration illness

PETALING JAYA: No one is ever prepared to face the challenge of coping with vascular dementia, which is a type of dementia caused by reduced blood flow to the brain.

Like many who have been diagnosed with it, Irene John@Kanga Thavi initially just went into denial.

“I was sad and full of questions. Why me?” she recounted the day she was given the news two years ago. She was diagnosed after undergoing a yearly medical examination in Ipoh, where she lives with her Swiss-born husband, Peter J. Bucher.

On the advice of a specialist, she joined a centre that specialises in managing physical mobility of those suffering from dementia. However, she found the exercises to be too strenuous, and led to knee pains.

But rather than throw in the towel, Irene took up the fight in her own way.

With her husband’s support, she took up a weekly pottery class, in which she moulded her first orange brown espresso cup.

“It took me a day to make it, and when I made a jug later, my teacher was surprised by my progress,” she said.

Irene then broadened her horizons and turned to painting. She made a vibrant seashell collage, slowly discovering a hidden talent despite never having touched clay or held a paintbrush.

To understand the illness better, the couple took up an eight-week online course offered by the University of Tasmania.

“It was a real eye-opener as I was introduced to a book by Christine Bryden, who is a dementia survivor and has written on her experience living with it,” she said.

Though her symptom is mild, Irene has her tools to cope, which includes having a grocery list with the prices on it. At times, she would browse through her photo album to see the faces of her childhood friends.

“I don’t remember them, so Peter would refresh my memory and tell me that they were my friends. I know coping with it is not easy, but I try my best.”

According to Peter, dementia is an ever-changing chronic progressive brain change that eventually leads to brain failure. It has no cure.

“I now have to speak loudly and clearly, having eye contact. I believe it is part of the illness in which her hearing has deteriorated in the past two years. She is unable to manage simple arithmetic. Her artwork is vital to slowing down the brain’s deterioration as it is best to have an active lifestyle.

“I have prepared myself for the challenges which lay ahead as a care partner and am committed to being a strong advocate for people living with dementia in my community, which includes running a regular bimonthly dementia cafe in Ipoh, that is safe and has easy access for them,” he said.

The couple have also planned a four-day art exhibition and workshop to be held in conjunction with Irene’s upcoming 80th birthday on June 28.

The number of older adults suffering from dementia in Malaysia is expected to nearly triple over the next 30 years.

According to the Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation Malaysia, in 2020, some 204,000 to 264,000 people were living with end-stage dementia, which leaves them dependent on 24-hour care.