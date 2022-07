PETALING JAYA: A total of 509 missing persons reports were recorded by the Kelantan state police over a period of five-years, NST reports.

However, Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said all the reports, which were lodged between 2016 and 2020, had been solved by the state investigators.

He said most of those who went missing were aged between 18 and 60, and the highest numbers of missing persons reports lodged were in Kota Baru and Pasir Mas.