Cops among those arrested in T’ganu for involvement in illegal organisation

KUALA TERENGGANU: Several individuals, including policemen, were arrested for being suspected of being involved in an illegal organisation around Dungun last Friday.

According to a source, the arrest of the suspects was carried out under ‘Op Selendang’ by a team from Bukit Aman and also Terengganu police.

All the suspects have now been remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966.

It is understood that the illegal organisation has been active in the Dungun district since 2021.

Terengganu Police Chief, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, when contacted confirmed the arrests and informed that a press conference will be held by Bukit Aman after investigations are completed. - Bernama