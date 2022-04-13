Cops arrest 3 Myanmar nationals over murder of countryman

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested three Myanmar nationals, including a woman, over the fatal stabbing of another Myanmar national, whose body was found behind a shop in Seksyen 25, here, on Monday evening.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police received an alert from the public on the incident at about 6.30 pm and the initial investigation found the victim, in his late 20’s, with severe injuries to his abdomen.

“Upon checking the crime scene, police found two knives, one near the victim and the other near a pile of rubbish at the nearby alley.

“The suspects are in their 20’s to 40’s, with the two men being restaurant workers while the woman, a tailor, was arrested around the crime scene and all are being remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation.

“The victim’s body was sent to Klang Hospital and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said police had yet to establish the motive for the murder and further investigation was being conducted to trace the remaining suspects and to record statements from other witnesses.

Those with information on the incident can contact the investigating officer, ASP Mohd Afandi at 03-55202222. — Bernama