PETALING JAYA: The driver of a Toyota Alphard who was caught on video driving dangerously and overtaking in the emergency lane besides behaving provocatively towards other road users has been arrested.

Gombak district police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the 43-year-old was arrested at 2pm yesterday at the Gombak district police headquarters (IPD), Bernama reported.

He said the driver took a urine test for drugs at the Narcotics Division and it turned out to be negative.