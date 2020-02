KEPALA BATAS: Police have arrested a drug addict at his house in Kampung Setol, Tasek Gelugor here yesterday after he ran amok, destroyed items and threatened to hurt his mother.

North Seberang Perai (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorikane Mohd Noor said in the 2.30pm incident, the 25-year-old suspect threw a helmet at his mother when she refused to give him money.

The woman and her grandson later escaped to a neighbour’s house before contacting her husband who immediately lodged a police report.

When police arrived at their home, there was a scuffle before the suspect was finally arrested

“Police also seized a helmet and a urine test found that the unemployed suspect was positive for drugs,“ he said, here today.

He said the man had been remanded for five days to facilitate investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code which if convicted, carries maximum seven years imprisonment or a fine or both. - Bernama