PARIT: A man was arrested after splashing water on police personnel and hurling abusive and racist words at the Parit Police Station here last night.

Central Perak District Police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said in the incident at around 12.10am, the 37-year-old suspect who was believed to be drunk, had come to the police station to lodge a police report.

“After parking his Nissan Navara pick-up truck, the suspect got down from the vehicle with a strong odour of alcohol in his mouth, and claimed he had lost RM5,000.

“A policeman asked the suspect to move his car to another location as it was obstructing the view in front of the station, but the man began hurling abusive words instead,“ he said when contacted here, today.

Mohamad Zainal said policemen had advised the suspect, who worked as a contractor at an oil palm plantation, to be patient and speak politely.

“Suddenly, the suspect splashed water from a container held by him at police personnel, and tried to make physical provocation.

“The suspect also spat in the station before police personnel arrested him for behaving indecently at the police station, being drunk, and obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties,“ he said.

Mohamad Zainal said the suspect who acted aggressively during the arrest was taken to the Changkat Melintang Hospital for an alcohol test and has been remanded for four days beginning today. — Bernama