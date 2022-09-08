Cops arrest father of child actor following sexual abuse allegations

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained the father of a teen actor after she alleged that he sexually abused her.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the 43-year-old man was detained in Kedah at 2.25pm on Tuesday.

“The police team seized suspect’s mobile phone for analysis,” Harian Metro quoted Wan Azlan saying.

The suspect has also been remanded until Sept 12 to facilitate investigations.

On Monday, the 15-year-old actress lodged a report, alleging that her father sexually harassed her.

The complainant also alleged in her report that her father constantly played pornographic movies on his mobile phone for her to watch.

Media also reported that the man allegedly hit, molested, and masturbated in front of her.