Cops arrest female suspect to assist in underage rape case

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a woman to facilitate a rape case involving an underage student, The Star Online reports.

Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the woman is a friend of the victim.

“We believed that the female suspect was the one who brought the victim to the other suspects,“ he reportedly said.

On July 20, six suspects aged between 16 and 21 were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old victim.

The victim’s mother lodged a police report after finding her daughter lying semi-conscious at a flat at Panorama Lapangan Terbang.